Soldier of Azerbaijani army died due to firearms shooting

A soldier of the No. 1 military unit of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan Bayramov Musa Sahliyar oglu died as a result of a shot from a firearm.

This was reported by the press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office.

A criminal case under Article 120.1 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan was initiated at Gubadly Military Prosecutor's Office in connection with the fact.

Investigation on the case is ongoing.