The first session of the Milli Majlis of the 7th convocation has begun

The first session of the Milli Majlis of the 7th convocation has begun

The first session of the Milli Majlis of the 7th convocation has begun

The first session of the Milli Majlis of the 7th convocation has begun. President Ilham Aliyev is participating in the session.

The head of state is expected to address the parliamentarians.