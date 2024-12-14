South Korean Parliament Backs Impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol Following Attempted Martial Law Declaration

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol speaks to the nation at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea on December 7, 2024. South Korean Presidential Office/Getty Images

South Korea’s parliament on Saturday voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following his failed attempt to impose martial law last week, a dramatic move that has plunged the nation into a deep political crisis.

A total of 204 lawmakers from the ruling “People’s Power” party voted in favor of impeachment, marking the second attempt to oust Yoon. An initial vote on December 7 was thwarted by a boycott from members of the ruling party.

The crisis began earlier this month when Yoon abruptly declared martial law on December 3, citing what he described as a need to protect the constitutional order from “communist forces” and perceived threats from North Korea. It was the first time martial law had been imposed in South Korea since 1979 and included sweeping measures such as banning political activities, suspending parliamentary sessions, and halting the operations of political parties.

Yoon’s declaration was met with swift resistance. Within hours, 190 members of parliament forced their way into the National Assembly building and voted to annul the martial law declaration, a move requiring only a simple majority. Faced with overwhelming opposition, Yoon rescinded martial law just six hours after announcing it.

The impeachment motion now heads to the Constitutional Court, which will determine whether to uphold Yoon’s removal or reinstate him. The court’s deliberation could take up to six months.

Yoon has continued to defend his actions, rejecting accusations of rebellion and maintaining that his declaration was necessary to counter threats from North Korea and “anti-state elements,” a label he used to describe the opposition.

The impeachment vote follows a police investigation into Yoon for allegedly attempting a coup, adding to the growing political turmoil.

The opposition launched impeachment proceedings immediately after Yoon’s martial law declaration. A December 7 attempt failed when lawmakers from Yoon’s ruling party boycotted the session. However, growing dissatisfaction within the party led to Saturday’s decisive vote.

Observers say the crisis has exposed fractures within South Korea’s political establishment and raised concerns about stability in a nation that plays a key role in regional security.

“South Korea’s democratic institutions are under immense pressure,” said Kim Tae-hoon, a political analyst in Seoul. “The coming months will be critical for restoring public trust in governance.”

For now, South Korea awaits the Constitutional Court’s verdict while grappling with the fallout of its most significant political upheaval in years.