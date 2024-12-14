Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations discussed in Kiev.

Issues of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations were discussed on 13 December in Kiev at the meeting of Azerbaijani Ambassador Seymur Mardaliyev with Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovnaya Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratyuk.

Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament wrote about it in her account in the social network X.

‘We discussed the current state of interstate relations and the establishment of close cooperation with the newly elected composition of the Milli Majlis. Also, we noted the importance of the unchanged position of both countries to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and Azerbaijan within internationally recognised borders,’ Kondratyuk said.

She praised ‘Azerbaijan's efforts to rehabilitate Ukrainian children affected by the war.’ ‘This year, with the assistance of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security of Azerbaijan, three groups of Ukrainian children were hospitably received for rest. We hope to continue the programme of rest and rehabilitation of Ukrainian war children in Azerbaijan in 2025,' the Vice-Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament emphasized.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Azerbaijan has repeatedly expressed its support for the integrity of this country and provided humanitarian aid to it.

Total amount of humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine, including support for reconstruction and rehabilitation works, over three years is estimated at more than 33 million US dollars.

Add that Azerbaijan has provided medical and socio-psychological rehabilitation to 214 Ukrainian children who suffered from the war and lost members of their families.

'Linguist' lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva in Irpen was restored at the expense of Azerbaijani assistance, and 4 projects are being implemented to restore infrastructure in this city.

Last summer the President of Azerbaijan signed an order on allocation of $7.6 million for delivery of electrical equipment to Ukraine in the form of humanitarian aid.

Besides, the Ukrainian subsidiary of SOCAR ordered free refuelling of emergency vehicles at its petrol stations.