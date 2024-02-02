Speaker of Czech Parliament: Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with her Czech counterpart Markéta Pekarova Adamova, who arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, at the Milli Majlis on 1 February.

During the conversation Sahiba Gafarova condemned the actions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe towards Azerbaijan, accusing Strasbourg of "double standards".

In response, Marqueta Pekarova Adamova said that Czech parliamentarians did not participate in the discussion of the issue related to Azerbaijan and did not vote in favour of it.

She also stated that "Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The Czech republic supports the continuation of dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia to establish lasting peace and tranquility in the South Caucasus."

The guest added that the Czech Republic is interested in further development of relations with Azerbaijan in all spheres. She underlined that the delegation headed by her includes representatives of business circles and higher education institutions, which is the Czech Republic's intention to continue dialogue with Azerbaijan in various spheres.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of development of inter-state and inter-parliamentary cooperation and other issues of mutual interest. This was reported by the press service of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan.