Speaker of the Armenian Parliament welcomes the idea of buying gas from Azerbaijan
Yerevan is ready to discuss with Baku the issue of gas purchase, the speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan, told reporters on April 25. "I am very positive about this issue, I think we should discuss it," he said. Simonyan called the construction of a gas pipeline from Azerbaijan a "very good option".
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the possibility of building a gas pipeline to Armenia and further to Nakhchivan on April 24.
- 25 April 2024 14:53
