In confirmation of the strong ties between peoples and the ability of literature to unite cultures, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov took part in the opening ceremony of a monument in Baku to the famous Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

President Aliyev noted: "Today is a significant day in the history of fraternal relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan. A monument to the great son of the Kyrgyz people, Chingiz Aitmatov, is opening today. I am sure that this will become another symbol of our friendship, our brotherhood and our unity."

Chingiz Aitmatov, an outstanding figure in world literature, eloquently represented the Kyrgyz people both in the Soviet Union and on the world stage. His works found a deep response in Azerbaijan, and he was admired not only for his literary skills, but also for his commitment to civic engagement, national identity and cultural heritage.

President Aliyev warmly recalled his meeting with Aitmatov shortly before the writer's death, during which he presented him with Azerbaijan's highest award, the Order of Dostlug, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations. Aitmatov's unwavering commitment to the cause of justice earned him respect not only as a writer, but also as a statesman, both in the former Soviet Union and abroad.

President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his congratulations to the Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz peoples on this significant occasion, stressing that the monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku symbolizes their common values of unity, friendship and brotherhood. He also expressed confidence that the entire Turkic world is proud of Aitmatov's legacy, regretting his untimely death and warmly recalling their last meeting in Baku in 2008.

The monument, which is about three meters high and weighs six tons, serves as a worthy tribute to Aitmatov's enduring legacy. The information board with inscriptions in Azerbaijani and English once again emphasizes the writer's contribution to world literature and cultural exchange.

In the process of choosing the design of the monument, an open competition was held, and the project of Azerbaijani sculptor Natig Aliyev received the main prize.

Now the monument to Chingiz Aitmatov has multiplied the sights of Baku and will serve as a poignant reminder of the transcendent power of literature, capable of overcoming differences and promoting mutual understanding between peoples.