Special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan extended until 1 January 2025

Special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 1 January 2025. The decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The special quarantine regime introduced in Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 has been permanently extended since then.

At present, the only limitation of the quarantine regime is the closed land borders.

However, the Azerbaijani leadership has recently recognised that the borders are closed due to security concerns. Thus, on 23 September, speaking at the first session of the 7th Parliament, President Ilham Aliyev explained the maintenance of closed borders by external threats.

‘...The fact that our land borders have remained closed in recent years has saved us from very big disasters. Even today, when the borders remain closed, dangerous actions are taken and they are stopped. Therefore, securing the borders will protect us from external risks,’ Aliyev said.