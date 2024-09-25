Blinken: "Russia Fights For Conquests, Ukraine Fights For Survival"

Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken on Tuesday appealed to countries who want Russia's war in Ukraine to end, urging them to stop Putin’s enablers and demand a just peace that upholds the principles of the UN Charter.

"The question before us today is not what will Russia do. We already know that. Putin will continue to wage his unjust war," Blinken told the United Nations Security Council. "The question before us is how we, members of this council, can end Putin’s war and reinforce the international rules and rights that make all of our nations safer and more secure."

Blinken took aim at North Korea and Iran for providing arms to Russia for the war.

Iran, he explained, had built a drone factory in Russia. Just a few weeks ago, it transferred hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, and Tehran has trained Russian military personnel in Iran how to operate these weapons. Meanwhile, the DPRK has delivered trainloads of weapons and ammunition to Russia, including ballistic missiles, launchers, and millions of artillery rounds.

Besides, China is also the top provider of machine tools, microelectronics, and other items that Russia is using to rebuild, to restock, to ramp up its war machine and sustain its brutal aggression.

"Now, some may ask how the United States or any other country helping Ukraine defend itself can criticize countries for providing military support to Russia. There is a profound difference. Russia is the aggressor; Ukraine, the victim," Blinken said.

"Russia fights for conquests. Ukraine fights for survival. If countries stopped supporting Russia, Putin’s invasion would soon come to an end. If countries stopped supporting Ukraine, Ukraine could soon come to an end," he concluded.