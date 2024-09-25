Bayramov and Araghchi discussed issues of Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation
On September 24, within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Ceyhun Bayramov and Seyid Abbas Araghchi, took place in New York.
The meeting noted that the cultural and religious partnership between Azerbaijan and Iran is one of the main factors in the development of relations between the two countries, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.
The presence of strong political will on both sides is the basis for the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, the Ministers noted. Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to cooperation based on good neighborliness, equality, mutual respect and benefit.
The importance of the activities of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state commission for cooperation in the economic, trade and humanitarian spheres, as well as the intensification of cooperation between the two countries in various fields was stressed. Bayramov informed in detail about the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. He emphasized that the most serious obstacle to concluding a final peace agreement is the preservation of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in a number of legal and political documents of Armenia, including its Constitution.
Bayramov pointed out that the accelerated militarization of Armenia and increased military support from various states amidst the revanchist tendencies in this country are detrimental to efforts to establish security and stability in the region.
During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.
