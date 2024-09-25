'No Policy Change On Strikes Inside Russia,' White House Says Ahead of Biden-Zelenskiyy Meeting

The White House said on Tuesday that it has not made a policy change on Ukraine and the use of long-range missiles deep inside Russia, however, did not rule out discussion on the matter during the upcoming meeting between President Joe Biden and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The President looks forward to talking to President Zelenskyy this week. I’m sure the issue will come up," said National security spokesperson John Kirby in response to questions from TURAN's Washington correspondent at a briefing organized by the State Department's New York Foreign Press Center.

Biden and Zelenskyy are scheduled to meet in the White House tomorrow afternoon following their appearances at the 79th UN General Assembly in New York.

Addressing the assembly hall on Tuesday, Biden once again condemned Vladimir Putin’s 2022 full-scale invasion and called for continued support for Kyiv.

“We cannot grow weary,” he said, as Zelenskyy looked on. “We cannot look away. We will not let up on our support for Ukraine. Not until Ukraine wins a just and durable peace.”

Speaking to reporters in Tuesday afternoon a senior State Department official said that Biden will this week have a chance to hear about the full nature of Ukraine's 'victory package' for the first time during a meeting with Zelenskyy.

The focus of the discussion is about helping Ukraine maintain the battlefield as they prepare for 2025, and then, have a discussion about "whether they be open to looking at a ceasefire or anything else — it'll be their decision," as the official put it.

"We're just trying to be sure that they're prepared to make the choices that they feel are in the best interest of the Ukrainian people," the official said.