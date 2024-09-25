'No Policy Change On Strikes Inside Russia,' White House Says Ahead of Biden-Zelenskiyy Meeting
'No Policy Change On Strikes Inside Russia,' White House Says Ahead of Biden-Zelenskiyy Meeting
The White House said on Tuesday that it has not made a policy change on Ukraine and the use of long-range missiles deep inside Russia, however, did not rule out discussion on the matter during the upcoming meeting between President Joe Biden and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"The President looks forward to talking to President Zelenskyy this week. I’m sure the issue will come up," said National security spokesperson John Kirby in response to questions from TURAN's Washington correspondent at a briefing organized by the State Department's New York Foreign Press Center.
Biden and Zelenskyy are scheduled to meet in the White House tomorrow afternoon following their appearances at the 79th UN General Assembly in New York.
Addressing the assembly hall on Tuesday, Biden once again condemned Vladimir Putin’s 2022 full-scale invasion and called for continued support for Kyiv.
“We cannot grow weary,” he said, as Zelenskyy looked on. “We cannot look away. We will not let up on our support for Ukraine. Not until Ukraine wins a just and durable peace.”
Speaking to reporters in Tuesday afternoon a senior State Department official said that Biden will this week have a chance to hear about the full nature of Ukraine's 'victory package' for the first time during a meeting with Zelenskyy.
The focus of the discussion is about helping Ukraine maintain the battlefield as they prepare for 2025, and then, have a discussion about "whether they be open to looking at a ceasefire or anything else — it'll be their decision," as the official put it.
"We're just trying to be sure that they're prepared to make the choices that they feel are in the best interest of the Ukrainian people," the official said.
-
-
- Politics
- 25 September 2024 12:31
Politics
-
- 26 September 2024, 17:55
Today, the trial of paralyzed activist Famil Khalilov continued at the Baku Serious Crimes Court. During the session, he stated that he is a first-group disabled person but still has not been assigned a social worker for assistance. The judge noted that while the law does not require a social worker to be assigned to an inmate, he would appeal to the leadership of the pretrial detention facility "on humanitarian grounds."
-
- 26 September 2024, 17:34
On September 26, Heydar Aliyev Jr., the son of President Ilham Aliyev, made his first appearance at an economic meeting. He was seated next to his mother, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. His presence at the meeting, which included government members and where he holds no official position, raises numerous questions.
-
- 26 September 2024, 16:55
The U.S. administration will allocate nearly $8 billion for Ukraine's defense needs, President Biden announced on Thursday before a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to a statement on the White House website, $5.5 billion will be directed towards supplying Ukraine with American military equipment from Pentagon stockpiles and replenishing those stockpiles with new equipment. An additional $2.4 billion will be used for supplying military equipment to Kyiv, including new air defense systems (such as the “Patriot” system), drones, and air-to-ground missiles.
-
- 26 September 2024, 16:16
Cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan continues to grow, particularly in the defense industry. Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Dick, announced this on his X platform account. "AS Holdings and its subsidiary Ari Arms - a global company specializing in the production and development of light weapons to NATO standards - today signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Azersilah, a state company under the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.
Leave a review