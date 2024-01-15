SSS detects criminal group selling Ukrainian passports

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan reports about detention of members of a transnational criminal group illegally fabricating Ukrainian passports for money.

In the course of investigation it was established that Nuriyev Ibadat Gahraman oglu living in the Ukrainian city of Lvov, Bagirov Farid Vagif oglu living in Istanbul and other persons since January 2023 illegally produced passports, driving licences and other identity documents of Ukraine and sold them for money.

The aforementioned individuals were detained and prosecuted in Azerbaijan for the illegal production and sale of false documents.

The investigation also identified persons who had used forged documents in various countries. Investigative and operational measures are ongoing on the above-mentioned offences, the SSS said.