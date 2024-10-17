State bodies not responding to deteriorating health of Anar Mammadli

Lawyers and activists have expressed alarm over the rapidly deteriorating condition of arrested director of the Center for Election Monitoring and Democracy Education (CEMDE) Anar Mammadli.

‘Last week, together with lawyer Elchin Sadygov, we visited Anar Mammadli in Baku pre-trial detention center, where he reported a deterioration of his condition and the need for a comprehensive examination,’ lawyer Javad Javadov wrote in his Facebook account.

On the same day, Mammadli's written request for a medical examination was sent to the Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Justice, the Penitentiary Service and the Ombudsman's Office.

Mammadli and his lawyers requested that the activist be examined at a civilian clinic. ‘There are alarming signals concerning his health that we cannot disclose,’ Javadov noted.

On 16 October, lawyer Sadygov visited Mammadli, who said there was no reaction to his appeal. ‘Therefore, we decided to publicize this issue,’ Javadov noted.

In turn, the ‘Campaign for the Defense of Anar Mammadli’, organised abroad by human rights activists, also demanded his urgent examination and treatment by independent doctors.

‘Poor prison conditions in Azerbaijan may entail irreversible processes for his health,’ the statement said. According to Mammadli's associates, he has lost a lot of weight, his eyesight has deteriorated and he has problems in his throat.

Recall that Anar Mammadli was detained on 29 April and charged on 30 April under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling - committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

A number of international organizations as well as the US State Department have called on the Azerbaijani government to immediately release Mammadli and others arrested.

Anar Mammadli is the head of NGO on election law and author of critical election reports.