State Department Tight-Lipped On Retaliation Plans After Iranian Proxy Attack
The State Department on Tuesday remained tight-lipped on President Joe Biden's retaliation plans against Iran for its proxies' deadly drone attack in Jordan, even after Biden announced that he had made up his mind on how to respond, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"We’re not going to telegraph the response in advance, we’re not going to telegraph the nature of the response or the timing of the response, and no one should read anything into that about when, where, or how that response might take place," Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when press by TURAN's correspondent on when the U.S. could launch a retaliatory attack.
In the meantime, he went on to add that Washington's response "could be multi-level, it could come in stages, and it could be sustained over time."
Miller repeated the administration's line about wanting to prevent a broader conflict. "As you have heard multiple members of this administration say, we do not seek conflict with Iran, we do not want to see escalation of this conflict, we do not believe that escalation in the interests of the United States, not in the interests of Iran, it’s not in the interests of anyone in the region."
But at the same time, he added, "we will take the appropriate steps to defend U.S. personnel, defend U.S. interests, and to hold accountable those who go after and injure and harm and kill U.S. personnel."
Three Army soldiers were killed Sunday when an Iranian-backed group flew an explosive suicide drone into the U.S. base in Jordan, while dozens of U.S. service members reported injuries.
U.S. officials say the group responsible is most likely Kata'ib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed group in Iraq, but the administration has not reached a final determination.
Politics
-
On Wednesday, January 31, the sixth meeting of the commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the delimitation of the border between the two countries took place. In official communications, the parties only state the fact of the meeting, without providing details of the discussions.
-
- 31 January 2024, 19:26
“Aykhan is a disabled person of the third group, he has problems with his leg. While still free, the doctor recommended that he walk more, but under the current conditions of detention this is impossible. And this creates additional problems for his health,” noted his relatives.
-
- 31 January 2024, 17:53
The trial in the case of Elvin Mustafayev, a member of the alternative Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan "Working Platform", ended on Wednesday in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. He was accused of drug trafficking. The court sentenced him to 3 years in prison. The young man denied the accusation and linked it to his trade union and social activities. The defense asked the court to acquit the activist. An appeal will be filed against the verdict.
-
- 31 January 2024, 17:09
The Western Azerbaijan Community issued a condemnation against Senator Ben Cardin for what they termed as "Azerbaijanophobic activities," questioning his authority to speak on behalf of the "international community." In a strongly-worded statement, the community challenged Cardin's representation of the international community, asserting that it extends far beyond the confines of the U.S. Senate.
Leave a review