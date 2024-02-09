  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear 110 C
  • Saturday, 10 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(10 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • State Dept On Azerbaijan Elections: U.S. Shares OSCE Concerns, Encourages Baku To Implement Commitments, Recommendations
State Dept On Azerbaijan Elections: U.S. Shares OSCE Concerns, Encourages Baku To Implement Commitments, Recommendations

State Dept On Azerbaijan Elections: U.S. Shares OSCE Concerns, Encourages Baku To Implement Commitments, Recommendations

A- A A+
AZ RU
Alex Raufoglu
Alex Raufoglu

Washington correspondent

State Dept On Azerbaijan Elections: U.S. Shares OSCE Concerns, Encourages Baku To Implement Commitments, Recommendations

The U.S. State Department on Thursday reacted to Azerbaijan’s presidential election, in which observers from the OSCE have raised "serious questions" about its validity, while incumbent Ilham Aliyev claimed to have secured a fifth term with more than 90 percent of the vote, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"We share the observations and concerns of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights monitoring mission that the presidential election occurred in a restrictive environment with a lack of genuine competition," a State Department spokesperson told TURAN.

"Azerbaijan has expressed its commitment to fundamental freedoms and democratic processes in its constitution.  We encourage Azerbaijan to implement these commitments and ODIHR’s previous and forthcoming recommendations," a State Department spokesperson added.

The OSCE in a assessment concluded that the election was “not competitive” and “was held in a restrictive environment", citing among other restriction, indications of ballot box stuffing, lack of safeguards against multiple voting, recent arrests of critical journalists which it said, "have hindered the media from operating freely”.

Leave a review

Politics

Seçkiyə kim necə reaksiya verdi? - Samir Kazımlı Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line