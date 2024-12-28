State prosecutor asks to sentence Bakhtiyar Hajiyev to 11 years of imprisonment

On 28 December, at the trial of activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, the state prosecutor asked to sentence him to 11 years of imprisonment

The defence disagrees with this and intends to insist on the activist's acquittal. The next hearing is scheduled for 6 January.

*Bakhtiyar Hajiyev was arrested in December 2022 on charges of hooliganism and contempt of court.

On 16 June last year, the activist was charged with new charges related to financial violations - misappropriation of grants. He was also charged with illegal entrepreneurship, money laundering, smuggling and using forged documents.

In November of the same year, another charge was brought against him - non-payment of taxes.

Hajiyev himself and his colleagues consider the trial to be a political order, the reason for which was Hajiyev's harsh criticism of the activities of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry and, in particular, of Minister Vilayat Eyvazov himself.