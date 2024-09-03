Statement by the EEAS Spokesperson on early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Statement by the EEAS Spokesperson on early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
The press service of the European External Action and Security Service issued a statement regarding the results of the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.
“Early parliamentary elections took place in the Republic of Azerbaijan on 1 September. According to the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission, the election took place within a restrictive political and legal environment that did not enable genuine pluralism and resulted in a contest devoid of competition. Despite a voting process that was orderly and assessed to be overall efficiently run, serious irregularities and omissions of important safeguards were observed, particularly in the vote count, raising questions about the integrity of the process. The OSCE/ODIHR mission further noted that the elections took place against the background of continued repression of dissenting voices.
The European Union calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to take on board and implement the OSCE/ODIHR recommendations in relation to these and previous elections. The EU stands ready to assist in this process”, - reads the statement.
-
- Economics
- 3 September 2024 15:17
-
Politics
-
- 4 September 2024, 15:04
Azerbaijan’s flawed snap parliamentary elections on Sunday delivered the predictable victory to the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) of President Ilham Aliyev. At the same time, the other parties that qualified for seats in 125-seat Milli Majlis are puppet or pocket opposition groups. Also expected was the widespread evidence of fraud at dozens of polling stations under the same old methods that included multiple voting, ballot stuffing, and violence and pressure on independent and opposition observers. The country’s Parliament is a rubber-stamp body, as the real political power is tightly consolidated in the hands of President Aliyev, reads a statement by the Norüegian Helsinki Committe.
-
“Platform III of the Republic” distributed a “Position Paper” on 4 September, where it provided an assessment of the early Parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on 1 September. It notes that the pre-election environment was unfair and not free, and the voting itself took place in an atmosphere of total falsifications.
-
- 4 September 2024, 12:49
The international "Justice for Journalists" foundation published on 4 September a report on the facts of violations of journalists' rights in the countries of the former Soviet Union for 2023. The data in the report was used from open sources.
-
- 4 September 2024, 11:46
Last night the Ukrainian city of Lviv was subjected to the strongest air attack. Many wounded, two children in the most serious condition.
Leave a review