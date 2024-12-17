Strategic Partnership Between Azerbaijan and Ukraine Discussed

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Gusev held a meeting with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan. The ambassador shared details of the meeting on his account on the X platform.

“We had a productive meeting with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan. We discussed strengthening ties, economic cooperation, and investment opportunities.

We are grateful to Azerbaijan for its support and are working on further developing our strategic partnership,” wrote the ambassador.