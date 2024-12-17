Turkish Land Forces Command in Baku

On December 17, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Kerim Veliyev, met with a delegation from the Turkish Land Forces, headed by Commander Tuncay Altug. During the meeting, issues of military cooperation between the two countries, regional security, and other matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The delegation also held a separate meeting with the advisor to the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Bakhtiyar Ersay. During the meeting, opinions were exchanged on the implementation of the Turkish Armed Forces' model in the Azerbaijani Army.