  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear8.20 C
  • Wednesday, 18 December 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(6 hours ago)
Tatarstan's Leader Awarded the "Dostlug" Order

Tatarstan's Leader Awarded the "Dostlug" Order

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Tatarstan's Leader Awarded the "Dostlug" Order

On Tuesday, the President of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, arrived in Baku, where he was received by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. During the meeting, Minnikhanov was awarded the "Dostlug" ("Friendship") Order of Azerbaijan.

According to a decree by Ilham Aliyev, the head of Tatarstan was honored with this award for his significant contributions to the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

Leave a review

Politics

  • Strategic Partnership Between Azerbaijan and Ukraine Discussed Politics
    • 17 December 2024, 17:56

    Strategic Partnership Between Azerbaijan and Ukraine Discussed

    On Tuesday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Gusev held a meeting with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan. The ambassador shared details of the meeting on his account on the X platform.

    Read more
  • Turkish Land Forces Command in Baku Politics
    • 17 December 2024, 17:52

    Turkish Land Forces Command in Baku

    On December 17, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Kerim Veliyev, met with a delegation from the Turkish Land Forces, headed by Commander Tuncay Altug. During the meeting, issues of military cooperation between the two countries, regional security, and other matters of mutual interest were discussed.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 17 December 2024, 16:05

    Court Rejects Most of the Motions in the Abzas Media Case (Updated)

    On December 17, 2024, the Baku Serious  Crimes Court held a preparatory hearing in the case of Abzas Media. However, journalists were not allowed into the courtroom. In response to an inquiry from the Turan news agency, the court stated that there was no space available in the courtroom and suggested that journalists could file complaints with the Judicial Legal Council. However, a group of other individuals, including some relatives of the accused, were allowed into the courtroom.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 17 December 2024, 15:30

    Criminal case against Karabakh separatist leaders sent to the court

    The criminal case against the leaders of Karabakh separatists has been sent to the Baku Military Court for consideration.

    Read more

Həbslər, insan haqları, daxili və xarici siyasət... – Cəmil Həsənli ilə gündəm müzakirəsi Çətin sualda


Follow us on social networks

News Line