Tatarstan's Leader Awarded the "Dostlug" Order

On Tuesday, the President of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, arrived in Baku, where he was received by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. During the meeting, Minnikhanov was awarded the "Dostlug" ("Friendship") Order of Azerbaijan.

According to a decree by Ilham Aliyev, the head of Tatarstan was honored with this award for his significant contributions to the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.