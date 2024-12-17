Arrests, Human Rights, Internal and Foreign Policy

The recent arrests in Azerbaijan, processes related to the state of human rights in the country, and the reactions of international organizations and the West were discussed on the program "Difficult Question" by Jamil Hasanli, Chairman of the National Council of Democratic Forces.

According to him, never before in Azerbaijan's history have so many journalists been imprisoned as now. Since the end of last year, we have witnessed mass arrests of journalists from various media outlets, including Abzas Media, Toplum TV, Kanal 13, and Meydan TV. Such mass arrests were last seen in 1937. Then, as now, those being persecuted were accused of committing crimes as part of organized groups.

Unfortunately, this tradition has been revived in Azerbaijan, and the democratic segment of society, the press, and civil society are subjected to illegal, mass arrests.

Hasanli stated that with Ilham Aliyev’s rise to power, Azerbaijan has turned from a country with limited freedom into an unfree country. He also noted that after the 2013 presidential elections, the main targets were civil society and human rights organizations, though journalists were also subjected to persecution. Today, however, journalists are at the forefront of government pressure. Currently, 26-27 journalists are under arrest.

In his opinion, 2024 is a year of power usurpation since the results of the presidential elections held in February and the parliamentary elections scheduled for September do not reflect the will of the people.

"It is no coincidence that statements from international organizations and even political structures contain phrases like 'There is no legitimate authority in Azerbaijan,'" Hasanli said.

The expert believes that the latest wave of arrests is linked to the authorities' desire to suppress protest sentiment within society. At the same time, he argues that this is also connected to the government’s relations with the West.

"The regime persecutes individuals who have even the slightest connection to a country with which its relations are strained."

He also pointed out that restrictions related to the quarantine regime have been in place in Azerbaijan for the fifth year.

"Land borders are closed, and political freedoms are restricted. All this is justified by a non-existent threat from the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Ali Asadov claims this is to protect the people from COVID-19, President Ilham Aliyev cites external threats, and the government spokesperson Zahid Oruj refers to an influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees from conflict zones," noted the opposition leader, adding that there is no acceptable explanation for this.

"Our neighbors are also not immune to external threats and refugee flows, yet no one is closing their land borders," said Hasanli.

Touching on the social situation of the population, the opposition leader highlighted the rampant rise in prices.

"The year 2024 has been marked by the impoverishment of the population," he concluded.