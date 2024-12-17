Court Rejects Most of the Motions in the Abzas Media Case (Updated)

On Tuesday, during the trial of the Abzas Media case, the defense filed several motions, but the court granted only one – allowing the accused to sit next to their defense lawyers. However, motions to dismiss the criminal case, return the case for further investigation, and change the preventive measure to house arrest were all rejected.

The court also denied the request to allow journalists into the courtroom and to permit video recording of the hearings. The substantive hearings of the case were scheduled for December 28.

According to relatives of the journalists, they have rejected all charges and remain in good spirits. The accused journalist Hafiz Babaly called on Judge Rasim Sadykhov not to carry out a political order and to review the case objectively. Representatives from several Western embassies were present at the trial.

* * *

On December 17, 2024, the Baku Serious Crimes Court held a preparatory hearing in the case of Abzas Media. However, journalists were not allowed into the courtroom. In response to an inquiry from the Turan news agency, the court stated that there was no space available in the courtroom and suggested that journalists could file complaints with the Judicial Legal Council. However, a group of other individuals, including some relatives of the accused, were allowed into the courtroom.

*Between November 2023 and January 2024, the leaders and staff of Abzas Media – Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinc Vagifgizi, Mohammad Kekalov, Nargiz Absalamova, and Elnara Gasimova – as well as investigative journalist and Turan agency employee Hafiz Babali, were arrested. In May 2024, economist and Radio Azadliq employee Farid Mehralyzade was also arrested in connection with the case.

Initially, they were charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling by a group of individuals acting in concert). However, between August 16-19, the charges were intensified to include: Article 192.3.2 (illegal entrepreneurship with large profits); Article 193-1.3.1 and 193-1.3.2 (money laundering by an organized group); Article 206.4 (smuggling by an organized group); Articles 320.1 and 320.2 (forgery and use of forged documents); and Article 213.2.1 (group tax evasion).

These charges carry penalties of up to 12 years in prison. The journalists deny all charges, asserting that they are being persecuted for investigating corruption within the highest levels of government.

Human rights activists have declared them political prisoners. Many international journalist and human rights organizations have criticized the charges as fabricated and have repeatedly called for the journalists' release.

* * *

International organisations called for release of Abzas Media journalists

A number of international human rights organisations, including 'Amnesty International' and 'Reporters Without Borders' called for the journalists' release on the eve of the 'Abzas Media trial'.

'Amnesty International' called for the participation of diplomats and the international community in the trial.

In turn, the head of 'Radio Liberty/Free Europe' Steve Capus called for the release of the employee of the Azerbaijani service of ;Radio Liberty', economist Farid Mehralizadeh - a defendant in the 'Abzas Media' case.

‘Farid was punished for writing about the negative realities of the Azerbaijani economy. Azerbaijan must put an end to the false trial and allow Farid to be reunited with his family,’ the head of 'Radio Liberty' said in a statement.’

