Swiss diplomats visit Turan News Agency

In a gesture of diplomatic engagement and a nod to the importance of independent media voices, Muriel Peneveyre, Head of the Eurasia Division of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, and Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Thomas Stahli, paid a visit to the Turan News Agency on February 9.

The meeting was aimed at getting acquainted with the work and staff of Azerbaijan's oldest independent news agency. Ms. Peneveyre stressed the importance of getting to know different points of view in the context of political consultations. "I am very pleased to visit the Turan news agency, which is an important player in the independent media market in Azerbaijan," she remarked.

The Swiss Embassy's long-standing relationship with Turan and appreciation for its informative products have once again highlighted the agency's key role in shaping public opinion.

During the visit, Turan Director Mehman Aliyev spoke about the agency's activities and the problems it faces due to government restrictions.

Economic difficulties and limited access to official events and information create significant obstacles for independent media.

Aliyev also expressed his views on a wide range of topics, ranging from the situation in Azerbaijan before and after the elections, to the country's relations with international organizations such as the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the upcoming COP-29.