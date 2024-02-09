  • contact.az Contact
  Ilham Aliyev signed the Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ilham Aliyev signed the Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention

On February 9, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on ratification of the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism. This document was adopted on October 22, 2015 in Riga. It talks about expanding international cooperation in the field of countering terrorism. In particular, it provides for the creation of contact points for the rapid exchange of information about persons traveling abroad for terrorist purposes.

The signing by the head of state of the law on ratification of the document of the Council of Europe caused dissonance with the latest statements by official Baku and the state propaganda of Azerbaijan about the possibility of the country's withdrawal from the Council of Europe and the Strasbourg Court.

These sentiments appeared after on January 24  PACE deprived the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote for 1 year, accusing Baku of violating its obligations to the Council of Europe.

