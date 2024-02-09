Ilham Aliyev signed the Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention
On February 9, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on ratification of the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism. This document was adopted on October 22, 2015 in Riga. It talks about expanding international cooperation in the field of countering terrorism. In particular, it provides for the creation of contact points for the rapid exchange of information about persons traveling abroad for terrorist purposes.
The signing by the head of state of the law on ratification of the document of the Council of Europe caused dissonance with the latest statements by official Baku and the state propaganda of Azerbaijan about the possibility of the country's withdrawal from the Council of Europe and the Strasbourg Court.
These sentiments appeared after on January 24 PACE deprived the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote for 1 year, accusing Baku of violating its obligations to the Council of Europe.
In a gesture of diplomatic engagement and a nod to the importance of independent media voices, Muriel Peneveyre, Head of the Eurasia Division of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, and Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Thomas Stahli, paid a visit to the Turan News Agency on February 9.
«Early presidential elections took place in the Republic of Azerbaijan on 7 February. These were the first elections held across the entire territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev was re-elected for his fifth term in office.
On February 9, at the Baku Serious Crimes Court at the trial in the case of Avaz Zeynalli, the head of the Xural TV Internet resource, and the head of the Sada TV YouTube channel Elnur Shukurov the floor was given to defense.
On February 9, the Sabunchi District Court of Baku rejected the complaint of journalist Nargiz Absalamova, who was forbidden to call her lawyer. Absalamova is one of 6 journalists of the online publication "Abzas Media" arrested on charges of money smuggling. According to lawyer Shahla Humbatova, the ban was imposed by the leadership of the pre-trial detention center, although the investigative body banned the journalist only from meetings and contacts with her family. Today's court session was held without Absalamova herself.
