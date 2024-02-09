Statement by the Spokesperson of the European External action service on the presidential elections in Azerbaijan
«Early presidential elections took place in the Republic of Azerbaijan on 7 February. These were the first elections held across the entire territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev was re-elected for his fifth term in office.
The European Union takes note of the preliminary findings and conclusions of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission. According to the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission, the elections took place within a restrictive political environment and under laws that curtail fundamental rights and freedoms, including freedom of assembly, expression and media.
While the preparations for the elections were efficiently managed, the stifling of critical voices and the absence of political alternatives marked the electoral process. The election day was calm and overall orderly, but the observers reported widespread disregard for mandatory procedures, a lack of transparency and numerous serious irregularities.
The European Union reiterates its expectations that the Azerbaijani authorities will take on board and implement the OSCE/ODIHR recommendations in relation to these and previous elections. The EU remains
- 9 February 2024 16:37
Politics
- 9 February 2024, 17:30
In a gesture of diplomatic engagement and a nod to the importance of independent media voices, Muriel Peneveyre, Head of the Eurasia Division of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, and Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Thomas Stahli, paid a visit to the Turan News Agency on February 9.
- 9 February 2024, 17:20
On February 9, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on ratification of the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism. This document was adopted on October 22, 2015 in Riga. It talks about expanding international cooperation in the field of countering terrorism. In particular, it provides for the creation of contact points for the rapid exchange of information about persons traveling abroad for terrorist purposes.
- 9 February 2024, 16:37
On February 9, at the Baku Serious Crimes Court at the trial in the case of Avaz Zeynalli, the head of the Xural TV Internet resource, and the head of the Sada TV YouTube channel Elnur Shukurov the floor was given to defense.
- 9 February 2024, 15:42
On February 9, the Sabunchi District Court of Baku rejected the complaint of journalist Nargiz Absalamova, who was forbidden to call her lawyer. Absalamova is one of 6 journalists of the online publication "Abzas Media" arrested on charges of money smuggling. According to lawyer Shahla Humbatova, the ban was imposed by the leadership of the pre-trial detention center, although the investigative body banned the journalist only from meetings and contacts with her family. Today's court session was held without Absalamova herself.
