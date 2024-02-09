  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear 110 C
  • Saturday, 10 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(10 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • At the trial in the case of  Avaz Zeynalli the floor was given to defense
At the trial in the case of  Avaz Zeynalli the floor was given to defense

At the trial in the case of  Avaz Zeynalli the floor was given to defense

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

At the trial in the case of  Avaz Zeynalli the floor was given to defense

On February 9, at the Baku Serious Crimes Court at the trial  in the case of Avaz Zeynalli, the head of the Xural TV Internet resource, and the head of the Sada TV YouTube channel Elnur Shukurov the floor was given to defense.

In his closing speech, lawyer Agil Laidj pointed out the groundlessness of Zeynalli's accusations of bribery, since Zeynalli is not an official and is not the subject of this crime. He pointed to precedent decisions of the Supreme Court when journalists were not recognized as an official. In general, according to the lawyer, all episodes of this case are far-fetched and the criminal prosecution of Zenyalli is political in nature. He asked the court to acquit Zeynalli.

Elnur Shukurov's lawyer also declared his client's innocence and asked the court to issue an acquittal verdict. The judge announced an appeal from residents of the Jalilabad region signed by 350 pe4ople who asked the court to consider that Shukurov provided humanitarian assistance to the Fuzuli hospital during the 44-day Karabakh war in 2020 and acquit him.

Zeynalli's defense also petitioned to provide him with medical care, considering the cataract in his left eye. The next court hearing was scheduled for February 23.

Earlier, the prosecutor asked the court to find Zeynalli guilty under Article 311 (taking a bribe) and Article 312-1.1 (illegal influence on the decision of an official (trading authority) of the Criminal Code, and sentence him to 10 years in prison. The prosecutor proposed to convict Shukurov under Article 312-1.1 to five years in prison.

* Lawyer Elchin Sadigov and founder of the Khural TV website Avaz Zeynalli were detained on September 10 on suspicion of accepting a bribe, and on September 11, the court arrested both. According to the investigation, Zeynalli, through the mediation of Sadigov, received money from the family of the arrested businessman Rasim Mammadov in order not to publish defamatory information about him. On September 17, the Baku Court of Appeal transferred Sadigov to house arrest, separating his case into a separate proceeding.

Later, Zeynalli was charged under the Article 312-1.1 (Illegal influence on the decision of an official (trafficking in authority) of the Criminal Code. Shukurov was also arrested on the same charge.

At the trial in the case of  Avaz Zeynalli the floor was given to defense At the trial in the case of  Avaz Zeynalli the floor was given to defense At the trial in the case of  Avaz Zeynalli the floor was given to defense At the trial in the case of  Avaz Zeynalli the floor was given to defense At the trial in the case of  Avaz Zeynalli the floor was given to defense
At the trial in the case of  Avaz Zeynalli the floor was given to defense At the trial in the case of  Avaz Zeynalli the floor was given to defense At the trial in the case of  Avaz Zeynalli the floor was given to defense At the trial in the case of  Avaz Zeynalli the floor was given to defense At the trial in the case of  Avaz Zeynalli the floor was given to defense

Leave a review

Politics

  • Swiss diplomats visit Turan News Agency Politics
    • 9 February 2024, 17:30

    Swiss diplomats visit Turan News Agency

    In a gesture of diplomatic engagement and a nod to the importance of independent media voices, Muriel Peneveyre, Head of the Eurasia Division of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, and Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Thomas Stahli, paid a visit to the Turan News Agency on February 9.

    Read more
  • Ilham Aliyev signed the Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention Politics
    • 9 February 2024, 17:20

    Ilham Aliyev signed the Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention

    On February 9, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on ratification of the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism. This document was adopted on October 22, 2015 in Riga. It talks about expanding international cooperation in the field of countering terrorism. In particular, it provides for the creation of contact points for the rapid exchange of information about persons traveling abroad for terrorist purposes.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 9 February 2024, 16:55

    Statement by the Spokesperson of  the  European External action service on the presidential elections in Azerbaijan

    «Early presidential elections took place in the Republic of Azerbaijan on 7 February. These were the first elections held across the entire territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev was re-elected for his fifth term in office.

    Read more
  • The court rejected Nargiz Absalamova's complaint Politics
    • 9 February 2024, 15:42

    The court rejected Nargiz Absalamova's complaint

    On February 9, the Sabunchi District Court of Baku rejected the complaint of journalist Nargiz Absalamova, who was forbidden to call her lawyer. Absalamova is one of 6 journalists of the online publication "Abzas Media" arrested on charges of money smuggling. According to lawyer Shahla Humbatova, the ban was imposed by the leadership of the pre-trial detention center, although the investigative body banned the journalist only from meetings and contacts with her family. Today's court session was held without Absalamova herself.

    Read more

Seçkiyə kim necə reaksiya verdi? - Samir Kazımlı Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line