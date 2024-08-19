Talks between Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev
During his state visit to Baku, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid wreaths in the morning of August 19 at the Eternal Flame monument, where participants of the Karabakh War are buried, and at the grave of Heydar Aliyev.
Following this, an official welcome ceremony for the Russian President, who had arrived in Azerbaijan the previous evening on a state visit, took place at the "Zagulba" residence.
After the ceremony, a one-on-one meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin began.
During the protocol filming, Putin stated that after his visit to Azerbaijan, he would inform Pashinyan about the results of his talks with Aliyev.
"Russia is ready to participate in the settlement between Baku and Yerevan in the areas that are required by both sides. Russia will be happy if it can contribute to the signing of a peace agreement and the demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Putin said.
Azerbaijan has applied to join BRICS, the country's Foreign Ministry has reported. BRICS, originally known as BRIC before South Africa's accession in 2011, is a coalition of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group represents 45% of the world's population and controls 28% of global economic output, exerting significant influence over global oil reserves. BRICS members meet annually to set priorities and make key economic and political decisions.
- 20 August 2024, 17:50
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, Azerbaijan has submitted an application to join the BRICS organization.
- 20 August 2024, 17:44
On August 20, the “Musavat” Party sent an official letter to the editorial office of the news portal "Qafqazinfo.az," demanding a refutation of an article, a press release from the “Musavat” Party.
As the Azerbaijani government intensifies its crackdown on journalists ahead of the COP29 conference in Baku, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) calls on the international community to step up pressure on the authorities to release the 23 journalists and media workers unjustly imprisoned in Azerbaidjan.
