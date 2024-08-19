Talks between Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev

During his state visit to Baku, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid wreaths in the morning of August 19 at the Eternal Flame monument, where participants of the Karabakh War are buried, and at the grave of Heydar Aliyev.

Following this, an official welcome ceremony for the Russian President, who had arrived in Azerbaijan the previous evening on a state visit, took place at the "Zagulba" residence.

After the ceremony, a one-on-one meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin began.

During the protocol filming, Putin stated that after his visit to Azerbaijan, he would inform Pashinyan about the results of his talks with Aliyev.

"Russia is ready to participate in the settlement between Baku and Yerevan in the areas that are required by both sides. Russia will be happy if it can contribute to the signing of a peace agreement and the demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Putin said.