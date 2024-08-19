Weather on Tuesday

On August 20, dry weather with no precipitation is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula. The wind will be northwesterly and moderate. The daytime air temperature will rise to +36 degrees Celsius, and at night it will be up to +26 degrees. Humidity at night will be 65-75%, and during the day 40-50%.

In other regions of the country, precipitation is expected in some mountainous areas. The wind will be easterly. In the lowlands, daytime temperatures will be between +31 and +36 degrees, while in the mountains they will range from +17 to +22 degrees.