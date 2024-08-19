Weather on Tuesday
On August 20, dry weather with no precipitation is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula. The wind will be northwesterly and moderate. The daytime air temperature will rise to +36 degrees Celsius, and at night it will be up to +26 degrees. Humidity at night will be 65-75%, and during the day 40-50%.
In other regions of the country, precipitation is expected in some mountainous areas. The wind will be easterly. In the lowlands, daytime temperatures will be between +31 and +36 degrees, while in the mountains they will range from +17 to +22 degrees.
Social
-
- 20 August 2024, 14:33
This year, annual tuition fees have increased at some higher education institutions in Azerbaijan. One student who chose mathematics at Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University told Azadliq Radio that the annual tuition fee for this program has risen by 300 manat.
-
- 20 August 2024, 13:21
On 15 August, in the area of responsibility of the border guard detachment ‘Goytapa’ on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, packages of marijuana with a total weight of 7 kg 710 g were found. This is stated in the report of the State Border Service.
-
- 20 August 2024, 12:22
On 21 August, weather in the capital will be without precipitation; wind is north-western, which will change into south-eastern.
-
- 20 August 2024, 11:51
Summer camp "Ənənə" was organized for the children of martyrs with the main sponsor support of the company "Bakcell" and the organization "YASHAT" Foundation. About 50 children of martyrs took part in the event, which took place on the territory of the National Festival of Pastures of the Geygel district.
Leave a review