Tbilisi Court to Consider Afgan Sadygov's Appeal
The Tbilisi Court of Appeal has scheduled a hearing on January 15 for the appeal of Afgan Sadygov, the head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.TV, against the decision to extradite him to Baku.
This was reported to Turan by his wife Sevinj Sadygova, who is currently in a third country.
According to her, A. Sadygov has been on a hunger strike in a Tbilisi prison for 106 days in protest against his arrest.
"Afgan is under the supervision of doctors in the pretrial detention center hospital. He is very weak, has lost 35 kg (he weighed 93 kg when he was admitted to the pretrial detention center). His blood pressure is very low, and his blood sugar level has also dropped sharply. In recent days, doctors have been giving him yogurt mixed with nutritious vitamins once a day. He also drinks water. Afgan intends to continue the hunger strike until the end,” said S. Sadygova.
* Afgan Sadygov arrived in Georgia with his family in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not allowed to leave Georgia for Turkey, saying that he could only return to Azerbaijan.
In August, Sadygov was taken into custody at the request of Azerbaijan. In Baku, he is accused of extortion and is being asked to be extradited. Since September 21, he has been on a hunger strike, protesting his arrest and refusal to grant him asylum.
On October 8, as a result of the hunger strike, his condition worsened, and he was transferred to a prison hospital. The Georgian authorities refused to grant him political asylum.
On November 28, the Tbilisi City Court decided to extradite Afgan Sadygov to Azerbaijan.
