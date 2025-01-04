Rufat Safarov's mother banned from leaving Azerbaijan
The mother of the arrested head of the human rights organization "Protection Line" Rufat Safarov, Tahira Tahirgizi, has been banned from leaving Azerbaijan.
Tahirgizi herself told Turan about this.
According to her, the restriction on leaving the country was imposed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.
"Rufat's father Eldar Sabiroglu suffers from a severe form of Parkinson's disease. Both President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva know about this. Several years ago, we were even going to sell our apartment to pay for Eldar's surgery. The President and his wife, even without our request, showed humanism and took on the costs of the surgery in Turkey. They themselves know that Eldar undergoes examination in Turkey every six months. In the last week, Eldar's condition has sharply worsened and we bought plane tickets to bring him to Turkey. But today it became known that I was banned from leaving the country," Tahirgizi said.
She believes that the Interior Ministry's decision against her is unfair and does not comply with the law.
"This decision is wrong from a humanist point of view. My son was arrested on trumped-up charges and now they are tormenting his sick father," said Takhirgyzy.
It was not possible to get comments from the Interior Ministry.
* Rufat Safarov was detained on December 3. He was charged under three articles of the Criminal Code - 178.3.2 (fraud committed with causing major damage), 221.1 (hooliganism) and 127.2.3. (Intentional infliction of less serious harm to health, in a generally dangerous way or for hooligan motives). The next day, the court sentenced him to pretrial detention for a period of 4 months.
Safarov denied the charges and stated that he was being persecuted for his human rights activities and the award of the US State Department award.
Politics
-
- 4 January 2025, 19:07
The Tbilisi Court of Appeal has scheduled a hearing on January 15 for the appeal of Afgan Sadygov, the head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.TV, against the decision to extradite him to Baku.
-
- 4 January 2025, 18:15
The black boxes of the Azerbaijani Embraer aircraft that crashed in Kazakhstan last week are currently being analyzed in Brasília as part of an international initiative to pinpoint the cause of the crash that claimed 38 lives, O Globo reported on January 2. The Brazilian Air Force announced that the ongoing investigation, involving three Brazilian investigators along with representatives from Azerbaijan and Russia, does not yet have a specified completion date, but authorities are hopeful for rapid results.
-
- 4 January 2025, 15:42
The investigation into the crash of the AZAL plane near Grozny on December 25 remains partially classified, the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU reported on Saturday. In particular, the "military part" of the investigation, which concerns the actions of the military, has been classified. It has become known that the crash of the AZAL plane has been kept secret in Grozny. According to reports, all investigative actions with military personnel are being carried out by local military investigators.
-
- 4 January 2025, 15:19
Major General Tiran Khachatryan was detained on Saturday in Yerevan. According to Armenian media reports, he is accused of actions related to the 44-day war. It is worth recalling that Khachatryan was one of the architects of the failed counterattack by Armenian forces near the city of Jabrail in October 2020.
Leave a review