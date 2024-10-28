Tens of thousands of people held an hours-long protest in Tbilisi on Monday

The action was organised by opposition parties that do not recognise the election results.

According to the special correspondent of Turan, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called on the international community not to recognise the results of the parliamentary elections in Georgia and to investigate fraud.

The opposition demanded a repeat election under the guidance of an international election administration.

Also, all four parties confirmed that they are not going to enter the parliament and intend to give up their mandates.

The rally took place without excesses.