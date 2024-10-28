Tens of thousands of people held an hours-long protest in Tbilisi on Monday
The action was organised by opposition parties that do not recognise the election results.
According to the special correspondent of Turan, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called on the international community not to recognise the results of the parliamentary elections in Georgia and to investigate fraud.
The opposition demanded a repeat election under the guidance of an international election administration.
Also, all four parties confirmed that they are not going to enter the parliament and intend to give up their mandates.
The rally took place without excesses.
A meeting with the Azerbaijani side on the issue of captives and missing persons will be held in the near future. Armen Abazyan, Director of the National Security Service, told journalists in Yerevan on 28 October.
Today’s NDC Synthesis Report must be a turning point, ending the era of inadequacy and sparking a new age of acceleration, with much bolder new national climate plans from every country due next year.
On Monday, the Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced Hasan Abbaszade, a member of the "Muslim Unity" Movement, to three years in prison. Initially, Abbaszade faced charges under Article 234.4.3 (large quantities of illegal drug trafficking) of the Criminal Code. However, following the judicial investigation, the charges were reclassified to a lesser offense under Article 234.1.1 (storage of drugs in large quantities not for sale).
Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. According to the website of the head of state, during the meeting, Aliyev emphasized that both countries "have always mutually supported each other and will continue to do so regarding territorial integrity and sovereignty."
