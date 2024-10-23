Four dead in terrorist attack in Ankara (UPDATED)

Four people have been killed in a terrorist attack in Ankara, in an attack on an aircraft factory, while 14 people have been injured.

The fate of the attackers has not yet been reported.

* * *

2024-10-23 18:01

Terrorist attack at TUŞAS aircraft factory in Ankara

A terrorist attack occurred in front of the building of a Turkish aerospace company that produces combat drones and fighter jets on Wednesday evening. According to media reports, the attack was carried out on the TUSAŞ aircraft factory in Ankara. Shots and explosions were heard, A Haber reports.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that a terrorist attack had taken place in Ankara, with casualties and deaths.

Haber7, citing eyewitnesses, writes that the TUSAŞ building was attacked by a suicide bomber. The TV channel published footage from the scene of the explosion, which shows significant damage to the one-story building. Sabah also published footage of “one of the suspected terrorists.” In it, a man with an object that looks like a firearm runs past the turnstiles.