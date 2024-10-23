Text of letter sent by Biden to Pashinyan is similar in content to that sent to Aliyev

U.S. National Security Council Director for European Affairs Michael Carpenter and State Department Special Representative Luis Bono were received by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on Tuesday.

According to the Armenian media, Carpenter handed Pashinyan a letter from US President Joe Biden urging him to make peace with Azerbaijan.

The text of this letter is similar to the one handed by Carpenter to Ilham Aliyev in Baku a couple of days ago. It also states that the U.S. is ready to take ‘bold initiatives that will help pave the way for peace. I have asked Senior Director for European Affairs Michael Carpenter to brief you on some of the steps we are prepared to take and want your feedback on discussions with Azerbaijan,’ the message says.

Biden also notes that the US supports ‘a peace agreement that guarantees Armenia's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.’

The US President also notes that ‘perseverance, ingenuity and compromise will be required to finalise the remaining articles of the peace agreement.’

During his meeting with Carpenter, Pashinyan stated that Armenia is ready to sign the peace agreement on the basis of the articles already agreed upon and to continue further discussions. Pashinyan expressed confidence that the signing of the treaty will promote mutual trust and will give a positive impetus to reaching agreement on other issues.

Michael Carpenter stressed that the USA welcomes Armenia's determination and steps to promote peace and stability. The sides also discussed issues related to the unblocking of regional communications.

It ought to be noted that Biden's message to Ilham Aliyev contained the same theses. Official Baku and Yerevan have not yet disclosed what Washington's latest ideas and proposals for reaching a peace agreement are.