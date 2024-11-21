  • contact.az Contact
The activist injured himself in jail

Activist Nijat Ibrahim, who was detained in Baku pre-trial detention center-1, inflicted numerous wounds on himself on November 20 in protest against unjustified criminal prosecution, his wife Parvin Ibrahim told Turan. According to her, on November 21, her husband called her and informed her that the day before he had inflicted incised wounds on himself with a piece of mirror.  In particular, he cut his throat and ears.

"Nijat received stitches, but he lost a lot of blood and is in serious condition. Nijat said he could no longer tolerate illegal arrest. After being detained, he had already cut himself once at the police station," the wife said. 

The Penitentiary Service, responding to Turan's inquiry on Ibrahim's case, said that "his demands have nothing to do" with this department. As for his self-inflicted injuries, the Penitentiary Service noted that information on this matter had been sent to the appropriate structure and the matter was being investigated.

*On September 9, Nijat Ibrahim was detained on charges of intentionally causing serious harm to health. On September 6, border guards prevented him from leaving the country at the Baku airport, citing a ban by the Interior Ministry. At the same time, his wife and 2 minor children were allowed to board the plane.

After that, he appealed to the Interior Ministry, demanding to lift the illegal ban, and threatened to burn himself in front of the Interior Ministry building.

On September 9, he was detained and charged. On October 5, he began a protest hunger strike, which he held for two weeks.

** Ibrahim was arrested once in 2021 and sentenced to 15 months in prison on charges of violating the quarantine regime. The reason for the arrest was his single picket in front of the presidential administration.

