UN Secretary-General Confirms That There is Not Agreement on Climate Funding at COP29 Yet
UN Secretary-General António Guterres confirmed today that the countries participating in the COP29 climate conference in Baku have not yet reached an agreement on funding for climate change mitigation for the coming year. "I am not part of the negotiations, but as the UN Secretary-General, I urge countries to reach an agreement and not waste time. As I have said before, the clock is ticking," he said at a press conference in Baku. When asked by journalists who was delaying the decision on funding and why, he did not provide an answer.
It is worth noting that earlier a figure of 1 trillion dollars was mentioned as the total amount that all participating countries should contribute. The share of each country would depend on the amount of carbon dioxide emissions produced by each nation's industry.
- 21 November 2024, 18:00
Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who arrived in Baku today, held a press conference at the COP29 climate conference. When asked about the arrested climate activists and opposition figures in Azerbaijan, she stated that Germany advocates for the release of government critics and that she would raise this issue during her meeting with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister. She specifically mentioned the name of Professor Gubad Ibadoglu, a doctor from Dresden University.
- 21 November 2024, 17:32
On November 21, climate activists held a series of protests at the COP29 climate conference in Baku. The main themes of the protests included nuclear weapons testing, animal killings, protection of rivers and water bodies, and environmental pollution.
- 21 November 2024, 16:21
The General Assembly of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF) adopted a resolution on Friday reaffirming its commitment to democratic reforms, regional stability, and European integration amidst escalating geopolitical tensions driven by Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine.
- 21 November 2024, 15:38
Activist Nijat Ibrahim, who was detained in Baku pre-trial detention center-1, inflicted numerous wounds on himself on November 20 in protest against unjustified criminal prosecution, his wife Parvin Ibrahim told Turan. According to her, on November 21, her husband called her and informed her that the day before he had inflicted incised wounds on himself with a piece of mirror. In particular, he cut his throat and ears.
