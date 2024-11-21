UN Secretary-General Confirms That There is Not Agreement on Climate Funding at COP29 Yet

UN Secretary-General António Guterres confirmed today that the countries participating in the COP29 climate conference in Baku have not yet reached an agreement on funding for climate change mitigation for the coming year. "I am not part of the negotiations, but as the UN Secretary-General, I urge countries to reach an agreement and not waste time. As I have said before, the clock is ticking," he said at a press conference in Baku. When asked by journalists who was delaying the decision on funding and why, he did not provide an answer.

It is worth noting that earlier a figure of 1 trillion dollars was mentioned as the total amount that all participating countries should contribute. The share of each country would depend on the amount of carbon dioxide emissions produced by each nation's industry.