The “Akinci” attack drone has entered service with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces

On February 9, Head of State Ilham Aliyev visited the military facilities of the Air Force and observed the flight of the “Akinci” attack UAVs.

The Minister of Defense and Technical director of the Turkish “Baykar” company, Selchuk Bayraktar, informed the head of state about the combat qualities of the new drone. Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the storage conditions of drones and other aviation equipment.