The “Akinci” attack drone has entered service with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces
The “Akinci” attack drone has entered service with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces
On February 9, Head of State Ilham Aliyev visited the military facilities of the Air Force and observed the flight of the “Akinci” attack UAVs.
The Minister of Defense and Technical director of the Turkish “Baykar” company, Selchuk Bayraktar, informed the head of state about the combat qualities of the new drone. Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the storage conditions of drones and other aviation equipment.
Politics
-
- 9 February 2024, 17:30
In a gesture of diplomatic engagement and a nod to the importance of independent media voices, Muriel Peneveyre, Head of the Eurasia Division of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, and Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Thomas Stahli, paid a visit to the Turan News Agency on February 9.
-
- 9 February 2024, 17:20
On February 9, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on ratification of the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism. This document was adopted on October 22, 2015 in Riga. It talks about expanding international cooperation in the field of countering terrorism. In particular, it provides for the creation of contact points for the rapid exchange of information about persons traveling abroad for terrorist purposes.
-
«Early presidential elections took place in the Republic of Azerbaijan on 7 February. These were the first elections held across the entire territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev was re-elected for his fifth term in office.
-
- 9 February 2024, 16:37
On February 9, at the Baku Serious Crimes Court at the trial in the case of Avaz Zeynalli, the head of the Xural TV Internet resource, and the head of the Sada TV YouTube channel Elnur Shukurov the floor was given to defense.
Leave a review