  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny7.30 C
  • Tuesday, 17 December 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(9 minutes ago)
The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iraq has been recalled

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iraq has been recalled

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iraq has been recalled

By the order of the head of state, Nasir Mamedov has been recalled from his position as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iraq.

Leave a review

Politics

Azər Qasımlı və digər ictimai şəxslər niyə həbs olunurlar? – Samirə Qasımlı ilə gündəm müzakirəsi Çətin sualda


Follow us on social networks

News Line