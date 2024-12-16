Weather forecast for December 17
In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the weather will be cloudy, with possible precipitation at night. The southern wind will shift to a gusty north-western wind in the evening. Nighttime temperatures will range from +3°C to +6°C, while daytime temperatures will be between +8°C and +12°C. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-55% during the day.
In the mountainous areas of the country, snow is expected, along with fog in some places. The wind will be western and gusty. In the lowlands, temperatures will drop to -3°C at night, with daytime highs reaching +8°C to +13°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -10°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from -3°C to +2°C.
Innovative financial solution akart in partnership with Visa and the National Art Museum, introduces new card designs inspired by the works of renowned Azerbaijani artists. In the frame of this unique collaboration, masterpieces by Sattar Bahlulzade, Vajiha Samadova, Mikayıl Abdullayev, Ayyub Mammadov, Tahir Salahov, Rasim Babayev, etc. are now featured on akart.
On 18 December, the weather in the capital will be changeable. At night, rain is possible, which will turn into wet snow.
In November 2024, as part of operational and investigative measures, 92 foreigners were detained in Baku for illegally residing in Azerbaijan.
Azercell-initiated Hotline supports women and girls in challenging life circumstances The "Women Helpline Service" has reported 586 calls during the six-month period from June to November 2024. The service, designed to support women and girls facing difficult life situations, addressed a diverse range of issues. Specifically, 256 calls sought legal assistance, 191 were related to divorce, 59 involved domestic violence, 46 addressed social welfare concerns, 21 focused on asylum-related matters, and 13 were inquiries about healthcare rights.
