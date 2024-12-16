Weather forecast for December 17

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the weather will be cloudy, with possible precipitation at night. The southern wind will shift to a gusty north-western wind in the evening. Nighttime temperatures will range from +3°C to +6°C, while daytime temperatures will be between +8°C and +12°C. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-55% during the day.

In the mountainous areas of the country, snow is expected, along with fog in some places. The wind will be western and gusty. In the lowlands, temperatures will drop to -3°C at night, with daytime highs reaching +8°C to +13°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -10°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from -3°C to +2°C.