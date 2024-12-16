  • contact.az Contact
  In the outgoing year, 531 illegal migrants were detained in Azerbaijan, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA)
In the outgoing year, 531 illegal migrants were detained in Azerbaijan, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA)

In the outgoing year, 531 illegal migrants were detained in Azerbaijan, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA)

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

In the outgoing year, 531 illegal migrants were detained in Azerbaijan, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA)

In November 2024, as part of operational and investigative measures, 92 foreigners were detained in Baku for illegally residing in Azerbaijan.

The MIA stated that protocols were drawn up against them under the relevant articles of the Administrative Offenses Code, and they were then handed over to the appropriate authorities.

In total, this year, during joint operational measures with local police units, actions were taken against 531 illegal migrants, the statement concluded.

Social

