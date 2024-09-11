The Appellate Court rejected Bahruz Samadov’s appeal against the illegal search
Today, the Baku Appellate Court reviewed Bahruz Samadov's appeal against the illegal search of his apartment and upheld the decision of the Sabail District Court dated September 5, lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova told Turan. According to her, the search of Samadov’s apartment was conducted without a court order, and without the presence of Samadov or his lawyer. Consequently, the defense requested that the search protocol be declared illegal and that the seized items be returned.
The lawyer noted that the defense is preparing complaints regarding the arrest and illegal search to be submitted to the European Court of Human Rights.
On August 21, during the search, Samadov’s computers, phones, diplomas, and books were confiscated, as previously reported by his grandmother.
Samadov was also detained on August 21, and two days later, he was arrested for four months on charges of treason.
The European Union and several international NGOs have condemned the prosecution of Samadov, known for his pacifist views. He is also known for publishing critical articles and comments about the Azerbaijani authorities in Western media and analytical publications. He is the author of OC Media and https://bakuresearchinstitute.org/.
