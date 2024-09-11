The Central Election Commission (CEC) annulled the results of elections at five polling stations

On September 11, the Central Election Commission annulled the results of the early parliamentary elections at three polling stations in the 22nd Nasimi-Yasamal electoral district due to identified violations. However, this decision did not affect the overall results of the elections in the district, which has a total of 36 polling stations.

Despite the annulment of results at three stations, Asim Mollazade, the head of the Democratic Reforms Party and a deputy of the previous term, remains the leading candidate. Complaints about the violations were filed by Ilgar Mammadov, head of the REAL Party.

Additionally, the results were declared invalid at two polling stations in the 78th Lankaran Rural District. The complaint was submitted by parliamentary candidate Azizkhan Azizov. Even in this case, the annulment did not impact the overall election results in the district, where the leading candidate is Anar Iskenderov, a historian from the ruling party.

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov reported that a total of 12 complaints regarding violations have been received. The deadline for submitting complaints is today at 18:00.