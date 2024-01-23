The Armenian Foreign Minister says that Yerevan is not satisfied with the negotiations with Baku

The latest version of the peace treaty, transmitted to Yerevan from Baku, was a blow to the peace process. The latest interview of Ilham Aliyev was also a blow to the peace talks, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated at a press conference in Yerevan on Tuesday.

Touching upon the issues of border delimitation, Mirzoyan said that there is an agreement on a new meeting of the two countries' delimitation commissions. Earlier, Azerbaijan offered to use the maps of 1974-1990 and the Armenian side agreed. "However, in the last interview with the President of Azerbaijan, we see the distancing from this proposal by Azerbaijan itself," Mirzoyan said.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan must recognize each other's territorial integrity without any ambiguities and without formulations that leave room for misunderstanding. The border should be delimited on the basis of maps created by the competent authorities of the USSR and having a solid legal basis. The newest maps reflecting this reality are the maps of 1974-1978 years.

Economic and transport communications should be unblocked on the basis of the principle of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality and reciprocity," Mirzoyan said. He said that Armenia had twice handed over maps of minefields to Azerbaijan, although the Azerbaijani side complained that they were not accurate.

Currently, the relevant Armenian authorities are working on obtaining data "on possible new mines." Yerevan will transfer this data to Baku in case of a "constructive approach and confidence-building between the parties." However, this time it needs to be done through international partners, Mirzoyan added.

During top meetings, Yerevan and Baku managed to come to a mutual agreement on some wording of the text of the peace treaty. "But there are a number of key issues on which there is a difference in approaches," the Armenian Foreign Minister stressed.

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan maintain direct communication. Direct communication has also been established between the administrations of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan and a number of other structures of the two countries, Mirzoyan noted.

"It seems that there is no political will in Azerbaijan to settle the problem. On the contrary, it is trying to make demands on Armenia. We are firm in our position and the borders should be in the same form as they were during the Soviet period. Armenia will go through with this issue to the end," Mirzoyan concluded.