Khirdalan Metro Dilemma: Urban Planning Challenges Loom Large in Baku's Master Plan

In the unveiling of Baku's Master Plan today, aspirations for an expanded metro network have stirred both excitement and skepticism. The ambitious vision for 2040 includes plans to increase the number of metro stations from the current 25 to 46. However, the controversy arises over the conspicuous absence of Khirdalan, a densely populated area, from the list of potential metro extensions.

Initial reports included Khirdalan in the metro section of the Master Plan, raising expectations among residents. Yet, subsequent clarifications dashed hopes as it was officially declared that the construction of a metro line to Khirdalan is not on the cards until 2040. The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, in an explanation to Turan, cited technical challenges, particularly the dense population and potential large-scale demolitions, as impediments to the envisioned metro expansion.

Transport expert Elmaddin Muradli, emphasizing the significance of public transport in addressing the region's needs, asserted that Khirdalan should be at the center of the metro network. In an interview with Radio Azadlig, he underscored the area's rapid urbanization, attributing it to residents displaced from Baku's center due to demolitions, seeking more affordable housing options.

Muradli advocates connecting Khirdalan to the railway network as an alternative to ease traffic congestion, highlighting the commuting patterns of the majority of residents who travel to and from Baku for work and education.

While he acknowledges the challenges posed by illegal constructions and the need for significant demolitions, Muradli contends that connecting Khirdalan to the existing bus station "Avtovagzal" and even extending it to Masazir is a feasible solution.

Proposing an alternative approach, Muradli suggests considering an above-ground metro station along the planned highway from Baku to Sumgayit. He challenges the conventional notion that all metro stations must be underground, pointing to international examples where above-ground metro stations successfully operate.

Amidst the debate, the fate of Khirdalan's metro connection remains uncertain, hinging on the resolution of urban planning challenges, political will, and the pursuit of pragmatic alternatives that balance development needs with logistical complexities.