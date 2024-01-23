The victims at the Shirvan military plant were taken to the city hospital
Three men injured as a result of today's explosion at a military factory in Shirvan were hospitalized in the city hospital, the Joint Directorate of Territorial Medical Units (JDTMU) reported.
A man born in 1992 was diagnosed with a "crumpled-torn wound" of his left hand, born in 2001 – a cut on his forehead, 1999 - barotrauma. They need medical care, the JDTMU noted.
Three people were injured in the explosion at the “Araz” military plant
On January 23, at about 15:00, three people were injured in an explosion at the “Araz” LLC plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan in the city of Shirvan, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported.
According to information, three people received injuries of varying degrees – Babayev Elchin Jahangir oglu, born in 1992; Muradov Ismail Intigam oglu, born in 2001, and Imanov Muhammad Ilham oglu, born in 1999. The staff of the prosecutor's office is examining the scene of the incident, and other necessary procedural actions are being carried out.
It is assumed that the cause of the explosion was a blow to a 120 mm mortar shell in one of the workshops of the enterprise.
An investigation is underway in the Shirvan City Prosecutor's Office.
- 24 January 2024, 16:57
No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron in the next 24 hours. The cold weather will continue; a southwesterly moderate wind. The air temperature at night and during the day will be 0 -2 frost.
- 24 January 2024, 16:05
Recent days have seen heightened tensions between Azerbaijan and European official bodies, particularly the Council of Europe and the European Union (EU), as discussions on limiting Azerbaijan's powers unfold. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is mulling over restricting the Azerbaijani delegation's authority, with a final decision expected on January 24. The reasons behind this potential move include reported human rights violations in Azerbaijan and a surge in the number of political prisoners.
- 24 January 2024, 12:13
In the morning of 24 January it snowed all over Azerbaijan, in some places precipitation was intense. Maximum height of snow cover was in Gakh - 45 cm. In the mountains of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus the snow height was within 29-12 cm. In lowland areas - 7-5 cm, in the capital - 1 cm.
- 23 January 2024, 18:21
A preparatory trial in the case of Afiyaddin Mammadov, head of the independent confederation of trade Unions "Working Platform" began in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. Mammadov was detained on September 20 near his home after being attacked by an unknown person. However, Mammadov was also accused of stabbing him (Article 221.3 - hooliganism committed with the use of weapons) and 126.1 (intentional infliction of serious harm to health) of the Criminal Code.
