The victims at the Shirvan military plant were taken to the city hospital

Three men injured as a result of today's explosion at a military factory in Shirvan were hospitalized in the city hospital, the Joint Directorate of Territorial Medical Units (JDTMU) reported.

A man born in 1992 was diagnosed with a "crumpled-torn wound" of his left hand, born in 2001 – a cut on his forehead, 1999 - barotrauma. They need medical care, the JDTMU noted.

* * *

On January 23, at about 15:00, three people were injured in an explosion at the “Araz” LLC plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan in the city of Shirvan, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported.

According to information, three people received injuries of varying degrees – Babayev Elchin Jahangir oglu, born in 1992; Muradov Ismail Intigam oglu, born in 2001, and Imanov Muhammad Ilham oglu, born in 1999. The staff of the prosecutor's office is examining the scene of the incident, and other necessary procedural actions are being carried out.

It is assumed that the cause of the explosion was a blow to a 120 mm mortar shell in one of the workshops of the enterprise.

An investigation is underway in the Shirvan City Prosecutor's Office.