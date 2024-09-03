The arrested journalist complains about the restriction of rights in the pre-trial detention center

The investigation restricted the rights of the arrested “Toplum TV” journalist Mushvig Jabbar to carry out notarial actions, and in particular to issue a power of attorney to his relatives, his lawyer Nazim Musayev told Turan. The need for a power of attorney is due to the fact that Jabbar purchased a car at an auction abroad before his arrest. While the car was being delivered to Azerbaijan, the journalist was arrested. Since May, the car has been held at customs and a fee is charged for parking. To clear the car, Jabbar must issue a power of attorney to his loved ones. However, the management of the pre-trial detention center refuses, referring to the investigator's ban.

Lawyer Musayev filed a petition to the investigator for permission for a notary to come to Jabbar. However, the investigator "postponed" the consideration of the petition. The defender considers the investigator's decision to be unlawful. "The car has nothing to do with the criminal case at all," Musayev said.

On September 3, the Khatai Court in Baku began considering the lawyer's complaint against the investigator's decision and the restriction of Jabbar's rights. Since the journalist himself was not brought to court, the lawyer petitioned for his personal participation. The judge granted this request and scheduled the next meeting for September 9.

*On March 6-8, 9 employees of “Toplum TV” and its partner organization, the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They were accused of smuggling foreign currency. Seven people were arrested and two were placed under police supervision. Human rights activists have recognized the defendants in this case as political prisoners, and international organizations have called for their release.