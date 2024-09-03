A 15-year-old girl was killed in the Barda region
A 15-year-old girl was killed in the Barda region
On September 3rd, around 10 a.m., the Bardy District Prosecutor's Office received information about the discovery of the body of S. A., a resident of the village of Jairli, born in 2009, who had been missing for two days. During the examination of the body by a forensic expert and pathologist, signs of bodily harm were found.
A criminal case has been opened by the district prosecutor’s office under Article 120.1 (intentional murder) of the Criminal Code.
Investigative and operational measures are continuing in order to identify the person or persons who committed the crime, the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.
