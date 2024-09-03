Fazil Gasimov has been on a hunger strike for 82 days

Young economist Fazil Gasimov has been on a hunger strike in prison for 82 days. He is protesting against his illegal arrest.

On September 3, Fazil Gasimov's brother Nazim Gasimov spoke to him on the phone.

"I begged Fazil to stop his hunger strike. However, he was adamant. Fazil's health is undermined. He is so weak that he cannot stand on his feet. During the hunger strike, his weight dropped from 67 kg to 37 kg." said N. Gasimov.

It was not possible to get comments from the Penitentiary Service.

* Fazil Gasimov was detained in Turkey on August 7, 2023 and brought to Azerbaijan and charged under Article 204.3.1 (manufacturing, acquisition or sale of counterfeit money as part of an organized group) of the Criminal Code.

The investigation claims that he was the one who passed the fake money to opposition politician Gubad Ibadoglu, who was later arrested.

Recently, Gasymov stated in his address to the Prosecutor General, Ombudsman, local and international public that he provided this testimony under torture. He retracted this testimony, saying that he did not pass fake money to Ibadoglu, never had discussions with him on FETO (movement of preacher Fethullah Gulen, recognized as a terrorist organization in Turkey).

Since June 14, Gasymov has been on hunger strike to protest against unjustified criminal prosecution and torture at the beginning of the investigation.

