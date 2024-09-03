Who and How Evaluates the Parliamentary Elections?
The early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan did not offer voters any political alternatives and were conducted with severe restrictions on fundamental freedoms and media activities, according to a joint statement by international observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, following the early elections to the Milli Majlis held on September 1.
The Election Monitoring Alliance also noted that the elections were not democratic. The Alliance stated that the early parliamentary elections on September 1 were marred by serious violations, thereby inflicting significant damage to the democratic legitimacy of the process.
The National Council of Democratic Forces appealed to the international community regarding the early parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on September 1, urging them not to recognize the election results.
The Central Election Headquarters of the Musavat Party issued a preliminary statement regarding the early elections to the Milli Majlis on September 1. The Musavat Party highlighted the lack of a democratic environment necessary for holding free and fair elections.
In the program "Complex Question," political commentator Nasimi Mammadli discusses these issues. According to him, it is impossible to evaluate the electoral process based solely on Election Day. For an accurate assessment, it is necessary to consider five criteria: the pre-election atmosphere, the nomination stage, the election campaign, the situation on Election Day, and finally, the post-election processes, including the announcement of results.
Mammadli characterized the pre-election atmosphere as extremely negative, pointing out that the situation regarding human rights and democratic freedoms in Azerbaijan is in crisis. He noted that during the election period, citizens' rights to hold meetings, rallies, pickets, and demonstrations were practically not realized. Arrests of representatives of independent media and civil society continued, not to mention that even the most minimal conditions for their activities were not created.
"The country has over 300 political prisoners and prisoners of conscience. Meanwhile, the authorities scheduled the early elections during the summer vacation period when the already passive Azerbaijani society is in a completely apathetic state. Moreover, all electoral commissions, from the central level down to the lower levels (district, precinct), are controlled by the authorities," the expert observed.
"The electoral system in Azerbaijan does not allow for even pseudo-democratic elections. In an environment where political pluralism is absent, it is impossible to conduct democratic elections," Mammadli asserted.
2 September 2024
1 comment
Turkesh
2024-09-04
Если многие граждане Азербайджана не признают себя тюрками о чем может быть разгоаор