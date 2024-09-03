Russia bombed a hospital and university in Poltava, 51 dead

As of the evening of September 3, the number of people killed as a result of the missile strike on Poltava has reached 51, and the number of injured is 271. There are still people under the rubble and rescuers will work all night.

* * *

2024-09-03 16:08

n the afternoon of September 3, Russia launched a missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava. Two rockets killed 41 people and injured 180 others. According to Ukrainian media, two ballistic missiles hit the building of the Institute of Communications and a nearby hospital. President Zelensky expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Judging by the destruction, the death toll will rise.

