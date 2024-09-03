Russia bombed a hospital and university in Poltava, 51 dead

Russia bombed a hospital and university in Poltava, 41 dead
As of the evening of September 3, the number of people killed as a result of the missile strike on Poltava has reached 51, and the number of injured is 271. There are still people under the rubble and rescuers will work all night.
2024-09-03 16:08
n the afternoon of September 3, Russia launched a missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava. Two rockets killed 41 people and injured 180 others. According to Ukrainian media, two ballistic missiles hit the building of the Institute of Communications and a nearby hospital. President Zelensky expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Judging by the destruction, the death toll will rise.
Politics
- 4 September 2024, 15:04
Azerbaijan’s flawed snap parliamentary elections on Sunday delivered the predictable victory to the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) of President Ilham Aliyev. At the same time, the other parties that qualified for seats in 125-seat Milli Majlis are puppet or pocket opposition groups. Also expected was the widespread evidence of fraud at dozens of polling stations under the same old methods that included multiple voting, ballot stuffing, and violence and pressure on independent and opposition observers. The country’s Parliament is a rubber-stamp body, as the real political power is tightly consolidated in the hands of President Aliyev, reads a statement by the Norüegian Helsinki Committe.
“Platform III of the Republic” distributed a “Position Paper” on 4 September, where it provided an assessment of the early Parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on 1 September. It notes that the pre-election environment was unfair and not free, and the voting itself took place in an atmosphere of total falsifications.
- 4 September 2024, 12:49
The international "Justice for Journalists" foundation published on 4 September a report on the facts of violations of journalists' rights in the countries of the former Soviet Union for 2023. The data in the report was used from open sources.
- 4 September 2024, 11:46
Last night the Ukrainian city of Lviv was subjected to the strongest air attack. Many wounded, two children in the most serious condition.
