The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan held discussions in NATO

The news agency Turan
A meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of NATO + Azerbaijan was held in Brussels, which was attended by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Foreign Policy Issues. Azerbaijan's representative to NATO, Jafar Huseynzade, wrote about this on the social network “X.”

According to the same source, Hajiyev held fruitful discussions on the current state and prospects of the NATO-Azerbaijan partnership, Azerbaijan's role in regional coordination and energy security, preparations for COP29, as well as the process of normalization of relations with Armenia.

